Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranji: Sarfaraz's 300 helps Mumbai take first-innings lead

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 20:08 IST
Ranji: Sarfaraz's 300 helps Mumbai take first-innings lead
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Staying true to his words, young Sarfaraz Khan stuck his maiden triple 100 to single-handedly give Mumbai the crucial first-innings lead and grab three points on the last day of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh here on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh had posted a humongous 625/8 declared in their first-essay courtesy wicket-keeper Upendra Yadav's unbeaten maiden double-ton.

But Sarfaraz's (301 not out off 391 balls; 30x4; 8x6) herculean task overshadowed Yadav's double-ton on a flat track, which had absolutely nothing for the bowlers even on the final day. Right-handed Sarfaraz was the cynosure of all eyes at the Wankhede Stadium, as he batted for as long as 633 minutes and hammered 30 fours and eight sixes.

What is more special about his knock is that the pint-sized batsman was suffering from fever two nights ago, but he came out to bat and did the job for his team. Sarfaraz, who had played for Uttar Pradesh and returned to Mumbai, had all shots in the book.

But more importantly, contrary to his style, he showed restraint and respected the good balls. Sarfaraz, in the process, became the seventh Mumbai batsman to score a triple ton in first-class cricket and joined the illustrious list comprising Wasim Jaffer (301 and 314 not out), Rohit Sharma (309 not out), Ajit Wadekar (323), Sunil Gavaskar (340), Vijay Merchant (359 not out) and Sanjay Manjrekar (377).

The hosts resumed the final day on an overnight score of 353/5 needing 273 more runs to overhaul Uttar Pradesh's first innings total, with 22-year-old Sarfaraz unbeaten on 132 in the company of his skipper Aditya Tare, who was unbeaten on 9. Mumbai had a difficult task at hand, but the way Sarfaraz, who had faith in his abilities, built his innings, was remarkable.

Sarfaraz and Tare tore into a listless UP attack, as they were determined to fetch three points. They ensured that the first session remained wicketless, as Mumbai went into lunch at 434/7.

Tare played a perfect second fiddle, as the duo launched a counter-attack. Sarfaraz first got able support from Tare (97 off 144 balls, 14x4) and then Shams Mulani (65 off 82 balls; 5x3; 1x6), as they took the game away from Uttar Pradesh.

While Sarfaraz and Tare added 179 runs for the sixth wicket, he and Mulani added 150 runs for the seventh wicket and it was their partnership that ensured Mumbai crossed Uttar Pradesh's first-innings total. Sarfaraz, who had completed his individual 250, took a single, as Mumbai surpassed Uttar Pradesh's mammoth total and celebrated like the team had won the match.

Then Mumbai allowed Sarfaraz to complete a well- deserved 300. He completed his triple ton with a six over wide long-on, after which the match was called off.

Uttar Pradesh bowlers struggled on day three and four and had an off-day in the field. They were able to take only take two wickets on the final day.

In the history of Ranji Trophy, only one higher total was surpassed in 1981-82 season when Karnataka made 705 and Delhi replied with 707/8. Mumbai play Himachal Pradesh next in away encounter at Dharamshala, and Sarfaraz's innings would have given the 41- times Ranji Trophy champions confidence that they can make the knock-outs.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 625/8 declared v/s Mumbai 688/7 (Sarfaraz Khan 301 not out; Siddesh Lad 98; Ankit Rajpoot 3-133) Mumbai took the first-innings lead. Mumbai 3 points, Uttar Pradesh 1 point. At Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh 496 v/s Baroda 150/2 (Vishnu Solanki 85 not out; Vaibhav Arora 1-42). Match Drawn.

Himachal Pradesh 1 point, Baroda 1 point. At Indore: Saurashtra 344 and 256/9 (Harvik Desai 115, Cheteshwar Pujara 69; Gourav Yadav 4-65) v/s Madhya Pradesh 280 and 223/9. Match Drawn.

Saurashtra took the first-innings lead. Saurashtra 3 points, MP 1 point.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Casablanca stock exchange to ease foreign access-CEO

The Casablanca Stock Exchange is working towards easier access for foreign investors and wants more privatizations of state companies to help it regain emerging market status, its chief executive said on Wednesday.Equity index provider MSCI...

Siddaramiah seeks fair probe in bomb case

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday sought a fair probe into the Mangaluru International Airport bomb case and said attempts should not be made to close it by projecting the suspect as mentally ill. The former Chief Minister i...

UPDATE 1-Saudis ask U.S. to remove Sudan from terrorism list, TV reports

Saudi Arabia has asked the United States to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, Saudi state TV said on Wednesday, citing Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Qattan. The U.S. government added Sud...

Pak authorities seek advice of Islamic religious body on release of controversial movie

Pakistan authorities on Wednesday sought the advice of an Islamic religious body to decide on the release of a film, based on the life of a Muslim cleric, which they said has the potential to create unrest in the country. Directed by renown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020