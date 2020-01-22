Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Mathews’ maiden double ton puts Sri Lanka in control in first test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:14 IST
Cricket-Mathews’ maiden double ton puts Sri Lanka in control in first test

Angelo Mathews scored a maiden test double-century as Sri Lanka took control of the first test against Zimbabwe at the close of day four at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday. Mathews was unbeaten on 200 from 468 balls after batting for exactly 10 hours to lead the tourists to 515 for nine declared and a first innings lead of 157.

Zimbabwe weathered a difficult period before the close to go to stumps on 30 without loss, with openers Prince Masvaure (15) and Brian Mudzinganyama (14) at the crease. The uncapped Mudzinganyama is the sixth case of a concussion substitute in test cricket since the rule was introduced on Aug. 1 last year as he replaced another debutant, Kevin Kasuza, who batted well for 63 in the first innings.

Kasuza was struck on the helmet while fielding at short-leg on Tuesday and woke up on the fourth morning feeling dizzy. Zimbabwe made a like-for-like replacement in batsman Mudzinganyama, who will feature in the rest of the match.

Sri Lanka resumed the fourth morning on 295 for four, but lost Dhananjaya de Silva (63) early on when he was caught by Masvaure off the bowling of debutant seamer Victor Nyauchi (3-69). Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella (63) added 136 for the sixth wicket with Mathews before he was trapped leg before wicket by Pakistan-born spinning all-rounder Sikandar Raza (3-62).

Sri Lanka tried to up the tempo after that in search of quick runs and called time on the innings with nine wickets down to leave the hosts to face 17 overs before the close of play. Mathews’ previous highest score was 160 against England in 2014 and he now has 10 test centuries.

Zimbabwe will need to bat for most of the final day to earn a draw in their first test since November 2018. The two-match tour was hastily arranged after Zimbabwe were briefly suspended by the International Cricket Council last year because of government interference in the sport, but were reinstated in October.

The second test will also be played at the Harare Sports Club, starting on Jan. 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya: Private sector needs $40mn investment to achieve SDGs

The Standard Chartered Bank has revealed a new report that states that Kenya need USD 40 billion investment in her private sector with the objective to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals set to achieve by 2030.The stud...

Owners of vehicles damaged on strike day get compensation

West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday handed over compensation cheques to people whose cars and buses were damaged on the day of a strike called by some central trade unions on January 8. The owners of two private ve...

Colleges, universities in Nagaland remained closed due to

Almost all the colleges and universities in Nagaland remained closed on Wednesday as various students unions called for shutdown to protest against the new citizenship law. The students observed the shutdown on a day the Supreme Court hear...

Two arrested for cloning ATM cards by rigging POS machines

Two men who cloned ATM cards by rigging card-swiping machines and withdrew money from card-holders accounts have been arrested by the police here, an official said on Wednesday. Abid Ansari 34, resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Kartikeyan 32,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020