Soccer-Injured Rashford says he'll be back before end of season

  Updated: 22-01-2020 21:49 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:49 IST
Injured Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford said on Wednesday he would return before the end of the season to help his side's bid for a top four finish in the Premier League. "Thanks guys, I’ll be back before the season ends to hopefully help my team claim top 4," the 22-year-old said on Twitter in response to a speedy recovery message from the Premier League.

Rashford suffered a stress fracture shortly after he came off the bench in last week's FA Cup third round replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested on Tuesday it could be months before United's top scorer was fit for training again.

The situation has caused some concern that Rashford could also be doubtful for the Euro 2020 championship starting in June. United are fifth in the Premier League, 30 points adrift of Liverpool after a 2-0 defeat by the leaders at Anfield on Sunday.

They play Burnley later on Wednesday, hoping to close the gap to fourth placed Chelsea to three points. The season ends on May 17. "Marcus is going to get as long as he needs. We are not going to risk him when he has had an injury. When he comes back he will be 100% fit," Solskjaer said.

Rashford has scored 14 league goals this season, six more than United's next best scorer Anthony Martial.

