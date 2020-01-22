Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympic football and boxing qualifiers moved from virus epicentre

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 22:29 IST
Olympic football and boxing qualifiers moved from virus epicentre

Beijing, Jan 22 (AFP) Boxing and women's football qualifying for the 2020 Olympics will be moved from the Chinese city at the centre of a virus outbreak to another location in the country, the organising bodies said on Wednesday. Wuhan was supposed to host China, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia for the Group B Asian women's football qualifiers February 3-9 and the Asia/Oceania boxing tournament from February 3-14.

The Asian Football Confederation said in a statement its tournament will be held on the same dates in the eastern city of Nanjing. It said the change was proposed by the Chinese Football Association.

The International Olympic Committee Boxing Task Force said that the local organising committee had cancelled its event "amid growing concerns in relation to the coronavirus outbreak reported in the city". They said that the various sports bodies involved would "explore alternatives".

Boxing was almost excluded from the 2020 Olympic programme after a series of scandals. The amateur boxing body AIBA was stripped of the right to organise the Olympic competition and replaced with the special task force. Seventeen people have died and at least 500 have been infected with the SARS-like coronavirus that has spread around China, with the vast majority of cases reported in Wuhan.

A seafood market that sold wild animals is the suspected source of the outbreak. The coronavirus has caused alarm for its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Cases have also been reported outside China, in countries including the United States, South Korea, Japan and Thailand. Even before the announcement about the postponement of the football qualifiers, Taiwan's football association had warned it would withdraw from the matches if they were held in Wuhan, saying that "the safety of players is our top priority". AFP

BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking enhancement of PMC Bank withdrawal limit

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai launches initiative in Davos to boost South-South trade

A Dubai initiative to boost South-South trade was launched on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The World Logistics Passport WLP was inaugurated in the presence of government leaders and heads of major corporations from Asia, ...

MP: BJP leader draws flak for indecent remark about collector

BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Badrilal Yadav on Wednesday kicked up a storm by making an objectionable remark against Rajgarh collector Nidhi Nivedita. Yadav made the comment at a protest organised by the BJP at Biaora in t...

Boeing CEO says he expects to resume 737 MAX production before mid-year

Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun told reporters on Wednesday the U.S. planemaker expects to resume 737 max production months before its forecasted mid-year return to service. The company halted production in recent days after the best-se...

Conservationists try to save underfed lions in Sudanese wildlife park

Conservationists in Sudan are trying to save four lions they say have been underfed and neglected in a wildlife park in the southeast of the country, after one lion died earlier this week. The emaciated lions belong to an important subspeci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020