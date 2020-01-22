Cardinals WR Fitzgerald buys share of NBA's Suns

Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald is now a minority owner of the Phoenix Suns. The 36-year-old wide receiver is the second active NFL player to purchase a stake in an NBA franchise, with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers buying a share of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018.

"One of the greatest to ever do it has invested in your Suns. Welcome to the team," the Suns tweeted on Wednesday, along with a video featuring Fitzgerald and Suns star Devin Booker. Fitzgerald has been a season-ticket holder with the Suns since 2005.

"Larry has been a great ambassador for our organization for years," Suns managing partner Robert Sarver said in a statement. "He is an Arizona icon and a businessman, passionate philanthropist, and leader. He brings a unique perspective from outside basketball but still grounded in sport, and we welcome him as a valued partner and investor." In a statement released Wednesday, Fitzgerald called Sarver "a dear friend and trusted confidante."

"He is a big part of why I am making this commitment," Fitzgerald said. Fitzgerald recently announced he will return to the Cardinals for a 17th season in 2020. He ranks No. 2 in NFL history behind Jerry Rice in career receptions (1,378) and receiving yards (17,083). The 11-time Pro Bowl selection ranks sixth in touchdown catches with 120. He was named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2016.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.