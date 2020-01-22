Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cardinals WR Fitzgerald buys share of NBA's Suns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 22:51 IST
Cardinals WR Fitzgerald buys share of NBA's Suns

Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald is now a minority owner of the Phoenix Suns. The 36-year-old wide receiver is the second active NFL player to purchase a stake in an NBA franchise, with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers buying a share of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018.

"One of the greatest to ever do it has invested in your Suns. Welcome to the team," the Suns tweeted on Wednesday, along with a video featuring Fitzgerald and Suns star Devin Booker. Fitzgerald has been a season-ticket holder with the Suns since 2005.

"Larry has been a great ambassador for our organization for years," Suns managing partner Robert Sarver said in a statement. "He is an Arizona icon and a businessman, passionate philanthropist, and leader. He brings a unique perspective from outside basketball but still grounded in sport, and we welcome him as a valued partner and investor." In a statement released Wednesday, Fitzgerald called Sarver "a dear friend and trusted confidante."

"He is a big part of why I am making this commitment," Fitzgerald said. Fitzgerald recently announced he will return to the Cardinals for a 17th season in 2020. He ranks No. 2 in NFL history behind Jerry Rice in career receptions (1,378) and receiving yards (17,083). The 11-time Pro Bowl selection ranks sixth in touchdown catches with 120. He was named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2016.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking enhancement of PMC Bank withdrawal limit

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai launches initiative in Davos to boost South-South trade

A Dubai initiative to boost South-South trade was launched on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The World Logistics Passport WLP was inaugurated in the presence of government leaders and heads of major corporations from Asia, ...

MP: BJP leader draws flak for indecent remark about collector

BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Badrilal Yadav on Wednesday kicked up a storm by making an objectionable remark against Rajgarh collector Nidhi Nivedita. Yadav made the comment at a protest organised by the BJP at Biaora in t...

Boeing CEO says he expects to resume 737 MAX production before mid-year

Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun told reporters on Wednesday the U.S. planemaker expects to resume 737 max production months before its forecasted mid-year return to service. The company halted production in recent days after the best-se...

Conservationists try to save underfed lions in Sudanese wildlife park

Conservationists in Sudan are trying to save four lions they say have been underfed and neglected in a wildlife park in the southeast of the country, after one lion died earlier this week. The emaciated lions belong to an important subspeci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020