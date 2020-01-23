Dolphins GM: 'Fully expect' Fitzpatrick back in 2020

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters Wednesday that he "fully expects" veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to be back with the team in 2020. Fitzpatrick, 37, indicated after the regular season ended that he plans to keep playing but would think over all options before deciding.

"I don't know that it'll be a difficult decision," he said. "I just think that I'll go through the due process and figure things out." Fitzpatrick is under contract for $8 million in 2020, with $4 million of that guaranteed after he hit $2.5 million in performance escalators in 2019 by playing more than 75 percent of the snaps.

The journeyman played in 15 games and made 13 starts for the Dolphins -- his eighth NFL team -- this season, throwing for 3,529 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Across 15 NFL seasons, he has thrown for 32,886 yards, 210 touchdowns and 161 interceptions. The Dolphins are widely expected to take a quarterback early in the first round of April's draft. They have the fifth overall pick and have often been connected to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

--Field Level Media

