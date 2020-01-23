Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raiders officially christen team 'Las Vegas Raiders'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 06:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 06:01 IST
Raiders officially christen team 'Las Vegas Raiders'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

With help from Nevada governor Steve Sisolak, the former Oakland Raiders announced their official name change to become the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, at the site of their new home. "I do hereby proclaim January 22, 2020, as the day to celebrate the renaming of the Las Vegas Raiders," Sisolak said from Allegiant Stadium before the team unveiled a banner with the new name.

"The Raiders were born in Oakland and played 13 seasons in L.A. Both cities will always be part of our DNA but, today, we begin a new chapter in our storied history," owner Mark Davis said from the podium. "For today, January 22, 2020, we are now the Las Vegas Raiders. And, today, Las Vegas officially becomes our nation's capital." Several players, past and present, were on hand for the announcement, and they took turns on stage to help hammer a stakeholding a sign that read, "Las Vegas Raiders est. 2020." The group included quarterback Derek Carr and former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jim Plunkett.

The Raiders were approved to relocate from Oakland in March of 2017 and played the last three seasons in Oakland during the construction of their $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas. The team is expected to officially move its facilities and operations to Las Vegas sometime this offseason. The NFL draft will be held in Las Vegas at the end of April. Construction on the stadium is expected to be completed in July.

The relocation is the third in the Raiders' history after they moved from Oakland to Los Angeles in 1982 and then back to Oakland in 1995. Since the NFL merger, there have been only six other relocations. The Raiders owe a $378 million relocation fee. Sports Business Daily reported last month that NFL owners gave the team permission to exceed the league-mandated debt limit of $350 million as it goes through the relocation process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

'Mexico doesn't want us': migrants get stuck at Mexico-Guatemala border

Hundreds of Central Americans trying to reach the United States were stuck at the Mexico-Guatemala border on Wednesday after the Mexican government beefed up security to meet U.S. demands to contain migrant flows.Under sustained pressure fr...

Govt's plan to get people into work starting to pay off

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Governments plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off, Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. Nearly 19,000 people canceled their benefit...

WHO says Chinese measures 'minimising' risk of virus spreading internationally

The World Health Organization said Wednesday the measures China is taking to rein in an outbreak of a deadly SARS-like virus would minimise the risk of further international spread. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the very, ver...

France's Macron slams anti-Semitism on Jerusalem visit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday railed against anti-Semitism, saying it haunts our present time, during a visit to Jerusalem to commemorate Holocaust victims. The French leader is in Jerusalem ahead of a gathering of world lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020