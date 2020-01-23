Raptors continue home dominance of 76ers

Fred VanVleet scored 22 points and added eight assists as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 107-95 Wednesday night. Pascal Siakam added 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won five in a row and have won 15 straight regular-season home games against the 76ers.

Norman Powell contributed 18 points off the bench for Toronto, Marc Gasol had 17, and Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka each had 16 points. Tobias Harris had 22 points and Ben Simmons had 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the 76ers. Furkan Korkmaz added 17 points, Matisse Thybulle had 13 points and Al Horford had seven points and 10 rebounds.

The Raptors fell behind by 10 points midway through the third quarter before taking a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. After the lead reached eight, Philadelphia rallied to cut the margin to two, 84-82 with 7:04 to play. Siakam's hook shot gave the Raptors a six-point lead with 3:12 to play. The lead reached 13 when VanVleet made two straight 3-pointers to make it 103-90 with 89 seconds left.

After leading by as many as many as 14 points, the 76ers were ahead 35-26 after the first quarter. The score was 50-50 at halftime.

The 76ers opened a 10-point lead with 6:05 remaining in the third quarter when Harris made a 3-pointer and a layup to make it 66-56. VanVleet made two consecutive 3-pointers to give Toronto a two-point lead with 53.1 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Lowry's layup completed the third-quarter scoring and gave Toronto a 76-72 lead after 36 minutes.

The Raptors led by eight points on Ibaka's 3-pointer with 10:28 left in the fourth quarter. After Philadelphia reduced the lead to two, the Raptors took a seven-point lead with 6:35 to play on Ibaka's dunk and free throw. A dunk by Simmons cut the lead to three with 4:25 to play, but the Raptors pulled away again.

