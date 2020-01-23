Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anand draws with Dubov; Carlsen back in reckoning

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wijkaanzee
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 09:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 09:40 IST
Anand draws with Dubov; Carlsen back in reckoning
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand played out yet another draw, sharing points with Daniil Dubov of Russia in the ninth round of Tata Steel Masters, here. Anand could not do much with his white pieces against Dubov on Wednesday although optically his position appeared to be preferable after the opening.

As it happened in the game, the players reached a fairly level position after the opening and the draw was not a problem for Dubov. With 4.5 points, the Indian ace is at number 10 in standings. World's top ranked Magnus Carlsen of Norway stormed through the defense of whiz-kid Alireza Firouzja to bounce back in reckoning for top honours.

Carlsen showed to the world who is the boss even as everyone had already started comparing him with Firouzja. The World champion was at his technical best in outclassing the Iranian born out of a closed Ruy Lopez as black giving no chances whatsoever. "I got a nice, playable position early on and it felt like it was easier for me to play. It felt like he was drifting, sort of. He couldn't really find a plan there," said Carlsen.

Fabiano Caruana of United States emerged as the sole leader on six points out of a possible nine after drawing with Nikita Vituigov of Russia. With Caruana on six, Carlsen is now joint second and pretty much within striking distance of attaining his eighth championship here. Anand on four points, has a lot of work to do to be in with a chance.

In the Challenger's section Surya Shekhar Ganguly slipped to fourth spot as he was held to a draw by young gun Vincent Keymer of Germany Ganguly needs a couple of big wins to win the event and qualify for the Masters next year. Results Masters round 9: V Anand (Ind, 4) drew with Daniil Dubov (Rus, 4.5); Nikita Vitiugov (Rus, 3) drew with Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 6); Alireza Firouzja (Fid, 5.5) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 5.5); Vladislav Kovalev (Blr, 3) drew with Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 5.5); Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 5) drew with Jeffery Xiong (Usa, 3.5); Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 4.5) drew with Yu Yangyi (Chn, 3); Wesley So (Usa, 5.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 4.5).

Challengers: Erwin L'Ami (Ned, 6) beat Rauf Mamedov (Aze, 4.5); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 4.5) drew with Surya Shekhar Ganguly (Ind, 5.5); Nihal Sarin (Ind, 4.5) drew with Jan Smeets (Ned, 4.5); Nild Grandelius (Swe, 4.5) lost to David Anton Guijarro (Esp, 6); Pavel Eljanov (Ukr, 6) drew with Dinara Saduakassova (Kaz, 2); Anton Smirnov (Aus,. 3) lost to Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 5); Max Warmerdam (Ned, 2) drew with Lucas Van Foreest (Ned, 4.5).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Australian tanker aircraft feared crashed while fighting bushfires

Helicopters were searching on Thursday to locate an air tanker feared to have crashed while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region, authorities said, as soaring temperatures and strong winds fanned blazes across the countrys east. H...

Bjorkstrand scores twice as Blue Jackets outlast Jets

Oliver Bjorkstrand recorded his second straight two-goal performance following his return from a 13-game injury absence as the host Columbus Blue Jackets skated to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night. Defenseman Seth Jon...

UPDATE 1-In an Olympic year, Japan faces decision over contaminated Fukushima water

At the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant north of Tokyo, workers in protective suits are still removing radioactive material from reactors that melted down after an earthquake and tsunami knocked out its power and cooling nearly nine years ag...

Pacers never trail in win over Suns

T.J. Warren scored 25 points against his former team and Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers jumped to an early lead and never trailed in a 112-87 road victory Wednesday over the Phoenix Suns. Doug McDermo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020