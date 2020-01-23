Left Menu
Pacers never trail in win over Suns

T.J. Warren scored 25 points against his former team and Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers jumped to an early lead and never trailed in a 112-87 road victory Wednesday over the Phoenix Suns. Doug McDermott had 12 points and Justin Holiday 11 as the Pacers won for the sixth time in their past seven games while recovering from a defeat at Utah on Monday.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 points and Devin Booker 16 as the Suns lost their second game in a row. Without Cameron Johnson (quad) and Aron Baynes (hip), the Suns were playing with a short bench. They also were without Frank Kaminski. The Suns stayed close in the second half, falling behind by double digits twice while pulling to 54-48 at halftime. Phoenix shot 40.9 percent from the field in the first half while the Pacers shot 48.9 percent.

Phoenix was 0 of 7 from 3-point range in the first half and was 0 of 11 from long distance before Elie Okobo hit from beyond the arc with 23.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Okobo finished with 11 points. Indiana started to pull away in the third quarter, leading by as many as 25 points before taking an 83-65 advantage into the final period.

The Suns' Deandre Ayton scored 10 points in 30 minutes while playing through foul trouble. Warren, in his first season with the Pacers, went 11 of 18 from the field against the team he played with in his first five NBA seasons. He was moved to the Pacers in a three-team trade in June that included Miami.

Indiana, which improved to 11-5 against Western Conference teams, also had a 45-33 advantage in bench points. T.J. McConnell had 10 points and 11 assists off the bench for the Pacers. --Field Level Media

