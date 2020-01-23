Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran clubs back down on neutral venue for Asia ties

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:51 IST
Iran clubs back down on neutral venue for Asia ties

Tehran, Jan 23 (AFP) Iranian clubs Esteghlal and Shahr Khodro agreed Thursday to play the home legs of their Asian Champions League preliminary round ties at neutral venues, backing down on a boycott threat. Tehran giants Esteghlal will now play Tuesday night's postponed fixture against Kuwait SC in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, Iranian media reported.

"Esteghlal club announced it will go to Dubai to face Kuwait SC on Saturday ... meaning they have accepted playing in a neutral country," semi-official news agency ISNA reported. Mashhad club Shahr Khodro confirmed that it too had agreed to a neutral venue and would play its delayed preliminary round home leg against Bahrain's Riffa SC in Dubai on Saturday, ISNA said.

The clubs are among four Iranian clubs that qualified for this year's Asian Champions League, alongside Estghalal's Tehran rivals Persepolis and Sepahan of Isfahan. All four had threatened to boycott the tournament unless they could host their home legs in Iran.

ISNA reported that a compromise had been reached in talks between the clubs and the AFC in Malaysia. Esteghlal manager Esmail Khalilzadeh told the news agency an "agreement" was reached that was "good news" for the clubs, but he did not go into details.

ISNA said the deal entails "the home legs of the Asia Champions League's group stage being played in Tehran, Isfahan and Mashhad." The AFC said the preliminary round home legs were "moved to neutral venues because of ongoing security concerns and the decision of several governments to issue travel warnings to the Islamic Republic of Iran".

Iran's government has accused the AFC of bias. Tensions have soared between the West and Iran following the killing of top commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3.

Iran retaliated five days later by launching a wave of missiles at US troops stationed in neighbouring Iraq. Tehran was still on high alert hours later when its air defences mistakenly shot down a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737, killing all 176 people on board. (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Scoring 300 in any kind of cricket is great: Vengsarkar on Sarfaraz

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Thursday heaped praise on young batsman Sarfaraz Khan for notching up an unbeaten triple hundred in their drawn Ranji Trophy game against Uttar Pradesh. Sarfaraz, who returned to Mumbai after playing...

TN crucial biz geography for Axis Bank: Official

Private sector Axis Bank has plans to open three more branches in Tamil Nadu by March this year as it considered the state a crucial business geography, a top official said on Thursday. As of December last year, the bank has 345 branches a...

Set up new tribunal to check water availability in Punjab: All-party meeting

An all-party meeting here on Thursday called for a new tribunal to assess river water availability in Punjab, in an apparent reference to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal project. A resolution said Punjab does not have surplus water and is faci...

One Piece Chapter 969 on Roger, Oden’s execution? Pirates ogling on Roger’s treasure

One Piece Chapter 968 dropped a few days back. What about Chapter 969 Stay tuned with us to know more in details.One Piece Chapter 969 is coming close to its release and the manga aficionados are quite excited to know what to happen next. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020