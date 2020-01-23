Left Menu
Development News Edition

My dream is to be first F1 World champion from India: Yash Aradhya

After receiving Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, Yash Aradhya on Thursday said that his dream is to become India's first F1 World champion.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 18:15 IST
My dream is to be first F1 World champion from India: Yash Aradhya
Yash Aradhya being awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo/ Ministry of WCD Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After receiving Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, Yash Aradhya on Thursday said that his dream is to become India's first F1 World champion. "My dream is to be the first F1 World champion from India that's what I am aiming for," Aradhya told ANI.

Aradhya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ministry of Women and Child Development for recognizing his achievements in motorsports. "I am so honored to receive this prestigious award of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar and I would like to humbly thank Prime Minister of India and Ministry of Women and Child Development. I am eternally grateful to them for recognizing my sport my achievement and awarding me," he said.

The 17-year-old has been scorching race tracks since the age of eight. He has 13 championship wins including over 65 podium finishes and 12 awards to his credit. Max Verstappen is Aradhya's racing ideal and apart from Usain bolt.

He thanked the Federation of Motor Sport Club of India (FMSCI) and Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) for developing motorsports in India. The motorsports stars said that motorsports in India is becoming popular like cricket.

"I think motorsport is becoming popular just like cricket now, people are understanding and getting into motorsport all thanks to Federation of Motor Sport Club of India (FMSCI) and FIA again. I think there is a good future in motorsports it's like any other sport and that's what I believe. Narain Karthikeyan India's first F1 racer and Gaurav Gill is the rally champion so there are few merging champions from India," he stated. Aradhya said that he requires the backing of large corporates for the upcoming racing tournaments.

"India has provided good platform and my needs are to be racing and testing a lot I need 200 days in a year of testing and racing for that I have made it up to this level by the support of some corporates and now I am looking larger corporates as well who will be able to support me and helpfull filing my dream and making my motherland proud," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Pence says the world must stand strong against Iran, anti-Semitism

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday said the world must stand strong against a vile tide of anti-Semitism sweeping the world, and singled out Iran as the main perpetrator.We must be prepared to confront and expose the vile tide of an...

China shuts roads, public transport in two more cities near virus epicentre

China is halting public transport and closing highway toll stations in two more cities in Hubei province, the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak, authorities said on Thursday.Authorities in Xiantao, a city of 1.5 million, said 30 toll sta...

Epidemic response group says starts work on 3 possible China virus vaccines

Three separate research teams are to start work on developing potential vaccines against the new coronavirus that is causing a disease epidemic in China, a global coalition set up to fight diseases said on Thursday. The Coalition for Epidem...

Auto-lifter who sold NCR vehicles in Northeast held in Noida

The Noida Police on Thursday arrested a suspected auto-lifter and recovered around a dozen vehicles, including motorcycles and cars, stolen by him, officials said. The accused along with his partner, who is absconding, has so far stolen aro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020