Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Kyrgios stays away from 'dark place' against Simon to advance

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 18:41 IST
Tennis-Kyrgios stays away from 'dark place' against Simon to advance
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Nick Kyrgios said he steered clear of a "very dark place" after suffering a minor meltdown during his 6-2 6-4 4-6 7-5 win over Gilles Simon in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

The 23rd seed, Australia's best hope of a men's champion at Melbourne Park, appeared on course for a straightforward victory with a cushion of two sets and a break against the 35-year-old Frenchman. But things suddenly went awry for him when back-to-back double faults put the set back on service before another error set up a break for the Frenchman to win the third set.

"I definitely lost my way a little. He's a tough competitor. He knows how to win matches ... I could have gone to a very dark place in the fourth set but I somehow put it away," said Kyrgios, who will meet Russia's Karen Khachanov next. "That would have been very interesting if it went to a fifth set."

"I thought I lifted in the fourth. I put my head down. I told myself ... just get to work," he added. The Australian managed to regroup in the fourth set and converted his fourth breakpoint at 5-5 to nose ahead and then produced three of his 28 aces to complete the victory with a thunderous roar.

Kyrgios, who divides opinions for his long rap sheet of indiscretions, needed all the support he could get from a rowdy partisan crowd at the packed Melbourne Arena, his favorite court at his home Grand Slam. "It's epic. You guys are awesome. That's why I usually request playing here as long as I can. It's such a home feel. You guys really get behind me. I love it," Kyrgios said.

Temperamentally for Kyrgios, the match was essential for two halves. He stayed focused during the long rallies to break Simon's opening service games in the first two sets.

Kyrgios lost his cool for the first time during the second set when he was given a time violation warning and the mercurial Australian reacted with an impersonation of Rafa Nadal's pre-service routine, drawing a smile from the chair umpire. Nadal, who was also mocked by Simon when the Frenchman got a warning for a time violation, is a possible fourth-round opponent for Kyrgios.

The Australian, who has been placed on probation by the governing body of men's tennis for his behavior, also had a go at his player's box during the third set. "I apologized as soon as I went back into the locker room. They don't deserve that. No, it's not acceptable from me," said Kyrgios, who has recently received wide applause for his central role in raising funds and awareness for Australia's devastating bushfires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Pence says the world must stand strong against Iran, anti-Semitism

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday said the world must stand strong against a vile tide of anti-Semitism sweeping the world, and singled out Iran as the main perpetrator.We must be prepared to confront and expose the vile tide of an...

China shuts roads, public transport in two more cities near virus epicentre

China is halting public transport and closing highway toll stations in two more cities in Hubei province, the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak, authorities said on Thursday.Authorities in Xiantao, a city of 1.5 million, said 30 toll sta...

Epidemic response group says starts work on 3 possible China virus vaccines

Three separate research teams are to start work on developing potential vaccines against the new coronavirus that is causing a disease epidemic in China, a global coalition set up to fight diseases said on Thursday. The Coalition for Epidem...

Auto-lifter who sold NCR vehicles in Northeast held in Noida

The Noida Police on Thursday arrested a suspected auto-lifter and recovered around a dozen vehicles, including motorcycles and cars, stolen by him, officials said. The accused along with his partner, who is absconding, has so far stolen aro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020