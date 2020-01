Sonia Lather in semis, Nikhat Zareen bows out of Strandja Memorial

Former world silver-winner Sonia Lather (57kg) entered the semi-finals to be assured of a medal but defending champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) bowed out of the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Thursday. Lather, also a two-time Asian silver-medallist, clinched a 3-2 triumph over Ireland's Michaela Walsh in a hard-fought contest.

However, former junior world champion Zareen was beaten by a similar margin in her last-eight stage clash against American Christina Cruz. Zareen had claimed a gold medal at the previous edition of the event, which is in its 71st edition this year.

Among the men, four-time Asian silver medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg), Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) and Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg) will compete in the quarterfinals later tonight.

