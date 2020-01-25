Left Menu
Development News Edition

Balanced Grizzlies try to cool off Booker, Suns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-01-2020 23:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-01-2020 23:48 IST
Balanced Grizzlies try to cool off Booker, Suns
The Grizzlies ran off seven straight victories from Jan. 4-17 before losing two last week but rebounded on Friday with a 125-112 defeat of Detroit. Image Credit: Flickr

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday seeking to win the season series and continue a strong January. With wins in eight of its 11 games since the beginning of the month, Memphis has played its way into the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies ran off seven straight victories from Jan. 4-17 before losing two last week but rebounded on Friday with a 125-112 defeat of Detroit.

Five different Grizzlies scored in double-figures in the road win, a statistic Dillon Brooks told reporters afterward was indicative of Memphis' identity. "We come in different waves," Brooks said. "Jaren (Jackson Jr.) had his role, and I played well. Ja (Morant) came in and finished it. He had (16) points with (12) assists; we need him to do that every game, set up guys."

Jackson scored 29 points and Brooks had 27. Both knocked down four 3-pointers. Brandon Clarke added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and fellow reserve De'Anthony Melton chipped in 14 points. On the season, six Memphis players average between Jae Crowder's 9.8 points per game and Jackson's team-leading 18.0 clip. Morant, a front-runner for 2019-20 Rookie of the Year, is right behind Jackson at 17.4 points per game to go along with 7.1 assists.

The Memphis scoring distribution deviates significantly from that of Phoenix. Devin Booker ranks eighth in the league with 26.7 points per game. Booker hit at least 29 points in five of the Suns' past six outings, and at least 35 in three of the past four. His 35 points and 10 assists before fouling out helped Phoenix to a 103-99 defeat of San Antonio on Friday.

"I never have in my mind a point (total) I'm trying to get to," Booker told reporters following the win. "Just be aggressive and make plays for my teammates and score the ball when I have to." The win was Phoenix's first in San Antonio since February 2013 and keeps the Suns within striking distance of the final playoff spot Memphis currently occupies. Phoenix is 10th in the Western Conference, and its 19 victories on the season already match the team's 2018-19 win total.

Phoenix is playing above .500 at 8-6 since it snapped an eight-game losing skid on Dec. 29. The losing streak began Dec. 11 with a 115-108 loss to Memphis. The Grizzlies beat the Suns again on Jan. 5, 121-114. Both Memphis wins came in Phoenix; the Suns won the lone matchup thus far at FedExForum, a 114-105 decision on Nov. 2.

Second-year center DeAndre Ayton has settled back into the Phoenix lineup. He served a 25-game suspension from Oct. 25 to Dec. 17 after testing positive for a league-banned substance, then missed another five games with an ankle sprain. He has posted double-doubles in eight of 12 games since Jan. 1, including a 10-point, 11-rebound effort at San Antonio. Phoenix will need a consistent defensive performance from its interior presence Sunday at Memphis. The Grizzlies come in with the NBA's seventh-best 2-point field-goal average at 53.3 percent.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump to meet with Netanyahu and Gantz as he readies Mideast peace plan

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on Monday as he prepares to release his long-delayed Middle East peace plan. Trump will mee...

UPDATE 2-Five die in California helicopter crash 5; TMZ says Kobe Bryant was killed

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...

UPDATE 1-Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020