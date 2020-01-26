Mavericks acquire C Cauley-Stein from Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks acquired center Willie Cauley-Stein from the Golden State Warriors on Saturday in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Cauley-Stein, 26, provides the Mavericks size to replace Dwight Powell, who sustained a ruptured right Achilles tendon during Tuesday's 110-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Powell is out for the remainder of the season.

The second-round pick the Warriors received from Dallas was originally owned by the Utah Jazz. Cauley-Stein signed a two-year deal with the Warriors in the offseason after spending his first four campaigns with the Sacramento Kings. The 7-footer was averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a team-leading 1.2 blocks in 41 games (37 starts) for the Warriors.

Cauley-Stein was drafted sixth overall in 2015 by the Kings out of Kentucky. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

