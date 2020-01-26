That was very good: Flick satisfied with Bayern Munich's massive win over Schalke

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick expressed satisfaction over his club's dominating victory over Schalke and said it was crucial that they got three points. "That was very good. Schalke was really impressive in the first game [of 2020] against Gladbach. But we play here at home and wanted to play our game, our philosophy," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying.

"We wanted to disrupt the opponent early, put pressure was on them early with high intensity. We did this very well, especially in the first half. It was crucial that we got the three points," he added. The club secured a massive 5-0 win over Schalke on Saturday in Bundesliga. Bayern Munich has now 39 points on Bundesliga table, only one point behind the table-toppers RB Leipzig.

Flick said the quality in the squad is excellent and they had a 'very successful day'. "This must give us even more confidence. The quality in the squad is excellent, and if I can then lift them as I did here, I am very satisfied. It was, of course, a very successful day for us," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

