India vs New Zealand: Scoreboard

Scoreboard in the second T20 International between India and New Zealand here on Sunday. New Zealand:

Martin Guptill c Kohli b SN Thakur 33 Colin Munro c Kohli b Shivam Dube 26

Kane Williamson c Chahal b Ravindra Jadeja 14 Colin de Grandhomme c & b Ravindra Jadeja 3

Ross Taylor c Rohit b Bumrah 18 Tim Seifert not out 33

Mitchell Santner not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5

Total: (for five wickets in 20 overs) 132 Fall of Wickets: 48-1, 68-2, 74-3, 81-4, 125-5.

Bowling: Shardul Thakur 2-0-21-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-22-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-21-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-33-0, Shivam Dube 2-0-16-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-18-2.

