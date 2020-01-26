Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Sandgren reaches quarter-finals for second time after Fognini farce

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 16:02 IST
Tennis-Sandgren reaches quarter-finals for second time after Fognini farce
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

World number 100 Tennys Sandgren reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the second time in three years with an ill-tempered 7-6(5) 7-5 6-7(2) 6-4 victory over combustible Italian Fabio Fognini on Sunday.

The American kept his nerve as his opponent suffered a meltdown and triumphed after a rollercoaster ride of a match to set up a last-eight meeting with Roger Federer or Marton Fucsovics. Sparks flew on Melbourne Arena after the first set as 12th seed Fognini protested about a foot-fault call and then stormed off the court for seven minutes.

Sandgren accused the umpire of lacking the courage to penalize Fognini, who has then docked a point penalty for refusing to play after being broken in his first service game of the second set. Fognini, complaining of blisters, ripped off his shirt and protested about that call to no avail before going down 0-4. The Italian won the next five games but, as the players continued to snipe at each other across the net, Sandgren edged the set.

The Italian had battled through two five-set matches at the tournament, including coming from two sets down in the opening round to beat Reilly Opelka, and threatened another comeback when he raced away with the third-set tiebreak. The fourth set stayed on serve until Sandgren produced three straight aces to hold for 5-4 and carried the momentum through to the following game, wrapping up the contest with a drop shot from his knees at the net after a 26-stroke rally.

Sandgren dropped his racket to the floor and gave a flamboyant bow to the crowd as Fognini walked around the net to offer his congratulations. The two players shook hands with all, apparently, forgiven.

"That was fun right?" Sandgren said. "Playing him is just a war you know, he's so good. I was expecting a fight and I got it." Sandgren's run to the last eight in 2018 was shrouded in controversy because of links to far-right activists on a social media account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assailants attempt to hurl petrol bomb at Thuglak editor Gurumurthy's residence in Chennai

Six bike-borne assailants on Sunday tried to hurl a petrol bomb at the residence of Gurumurthy, editor of Thuglak magazine in Mylapore. A case has been registered. Further details are awaited in the matter.This comes in the backdrop of Raji...

Basketball great Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash - City of Calabasas

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city announced on its Twitter feed.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helic...

UPDATE 4-Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant and four other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city of Calabasas reported.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four oth...

Reports: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Southern California, according to multiple reports. He was 41. TMZ first reported Bryants death. ABC News in Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Times are among the entities that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020