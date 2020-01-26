Left Menu
Development News Edition

Couldn't play like first game today as pitch was different: Rahul

  • PTI
  • |
  • Auckland
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 17:11 IST
Couldn't play like first game today as pitch was different: Rahul

Indian batsman K L Rahul on Sunday said he had to change his approach in the second T20 International due to the slightly slow nature of the pitch at Eden Park here. Rahul, who had smashed 56 off 27 balls to set up India's six wicket win in the first T20I, produced an unbeaten 50-ball 57 to anchor the visitors' seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second game.

The 27-year-old said he had to make some changes to his game as the pitch was different than the one India played during the opening match. "Obviously different circumstances, the target was different, the pitch was a little different from what we played on a couple of days ago. So I knew I couldn't play the same way I played a couple days ago," said Rahul, who was adjudged the Man of the Match.

"I had a different responsibility today. We lost our senior players Rohit and Virat early so I had to stay in there and make sure I finish the game." Rahul, who has been in sizzling form in white ball format, said he has improved in his shot selection and reading of the game.

"I think the understanding of my game and how I'm reading the situation and reading the game has gotten better for me. That's helped me be more consistent and I've always put the team ahead and thought about what the team requires at that moment," he said. "More often than not I've come up with the right shots and right answers so that's been the mantra for my success in the last several T20s."

India will next play New Zealand in the third T20I at Hamilton on January 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Liverpool held 2-2 at third-tier Shrewsbury in Cup

Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw by third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday after second-half substitute Jason Cummins struck twice to inject some much-needed late magic into the ...

UPDATE 4-Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant and four other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city of Calabasas reported.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four oth...

Assailants attempt to hurl petrol bomb at Thuglak editor Gurumurthy's residence in Chennai

Six bike-borne assailants on Sunday tried to hurl a petrol bomb at the residence of Gurumurthy, editor of Thuglak magazine in Mylapore. A case has been registered. Further details are awaited in the matter.This comes in the backdrop of Raji...

Basketball great Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash - City of Calabasas

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city announced on its Twitter feed.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020