Bangladesh to host Zimbabwe in February-March

Dhaka, Jan 26 (AFP) Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe in an international series in February-March, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said Sunday. The series will kick off with a one-off Test in Dhaka on February 22, and will also include three one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals.

The three ODIs will be held in the port city of Chittagong on March, 1, 3 and 6. The tour will wrap up with two T20Is in Dhaka on March 9 and 11.

This will be Zimbabwe's third visit to Bangladesh in the last five years. Feb 15: Zimbabwe arrives

Feb 22-26: Test in Dhaka March 1: First day-night ODI in Chittagong

March 3: Second day-night ODI in Chittagong March 6: Third day-night ODI in Chittagong

March 9: First day-night T20 International in Dhaka March 11: Second day-night T20 International in Dhaka March 12: Zimbabwe depart (AFP) APA

