Vernon Philander fined 15 pc match fees for breaching ICC's Code of Conduct

South Africa pacer Vernon Philander was on Sunday fined 15 per cent of his match fees for breaching the ICC's Code of Conduct.

  ANI
  • |
  Dubai
  • |
  Updated: 26-01-2020 18:13 IST
  • |
  Created: 26-01-2020 18:13 IST
Vernon Philander fined 15 pc match fees for breaching ICC's Code of Conduct
South Africa pacer Vernon Philander . Image Credit: ANI

South Africa pacer Vernon Philander was on Sunday fined 15 per cent of his match fees for breaching the ICC's Code of Conduct. In addition to this, one demerit point has also been added to the disciplinary record of the pacer.

The pacer breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match." The incident had occurred in the 85th over of England's first innings on day two of the ongoing fourth and final Test at Wanderers when Philander used inappropriate language after dismissing Jos Buttler.

Philander admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. On-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Joel Wilson, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth official Allahdien Palekar levelled the charges.

Philander is playing his last international match as he had announced his retirement from the game before the start of Test series against England. On Saturday, England all-rounder Ben Stokes was fined 15 per cent of his match fees for using 'audible obscenity' during an international match.

The star all-rounder was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first day of the ongoing fourth Test between England and South Africa. The incident had occurred when Stokes was walking back to the pavilion following his dismissal in the 46th over of England's innings. He used audible obscenity in response to taunts from the crowd, for which he later issued a public apology. (ANI)

