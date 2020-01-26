Sr National Men's Hockey: Services blank Punjab 4-0
Services registered a confident 4-0 win against Punjab in their Pool A match here at the 10th India Senior Men National Championship (A division) on Sunday. Jugraj Singh (8th, 21st min) starred in the match with double strike while Kuldeep (53rd min) and Manip Kerketta (58th min) scored a goal each to help their team win.
In another Pool A match, Chandigarh pipped Uttar Pradesh 3-2. Maninder Singh (19') open the scoreline for Chandigarh but the hosts bounced back with a goal by Mohd Amir Khan (21') to end the first half at 1-1. A strike by Gopi Kumar Sonkar (46') saw UP surge ahead 2-1 before Maninder (50th) and Sanjay (55th) struck to win it for the visitors.
In a pool B match, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) narrowly beat Mumbai 5-4 in a nail-biter. The other Pool B match saw Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) thrash CRPF 6-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
