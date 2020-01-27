Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 15:10 IST
Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid's strength-in-depth, and a tricky start for Barca's Quique Setien. Plus are we reaching the end of the Diego Simeone era at Atletico? Here are the weekend's talking points from La Liga: Real Madrid squad depth the difference as Setien's teething problems continue at Barca

Nervy, narrow wins in Quique Setien's first two games in charge, against Granada and Ibiza, left the Camp Nou faithful underwhelmed. And they were left seething on Saturday as they were outplayed by an injury-depleted Valencia side who won 2-0. Barca looked devoid of ideas other than passing the ball to Lionel Messi - a problem that cannot be said of their great rivals Real Madrid, who are finding ways to win games from unlikely sources.

Following defensive midfielder Casemiro's double to get them over the line against Sevilla last week, this time it was the turn of backup defender Nacho to become the hero as he expertly steered in a Toni Kroos cross to lift Real on to 46 points, three ahead of Barca after 21 games. Diego Simeone: the end?

Few can argue against Diego Simeone's place in Atletico Madrid's history, having led the side to an improbable La Liga crown in 2014, as well as two Champions League finals since taking over in 2011. However it is looking as if the time may nearly be up for the Argentinian in the Spanish capital. The side appear to have forgotten how to score goals and another meek display at home against second-bottom Leganes means Atleti have now drawn nine of their 21 La Liga matches this season, slipping out of the top four behind Sevilla and Getafe.

With Real and Barca in periods of transition, Atleti were expected to launch another title tilt this campaign, but they look far away from Spain's "big two". With the in-form Valencia and Real Sociedad breathing down their necks, there is a real chance they could miss out on European football altogether next term. The strangest end to a game you will ever see?

While Leganes's trip to Atletico was not a classic, fans were treated to a bizarre final five minutes as away keeper Ivan Cuellar was shown a second yellow card of the afternoon – both for timewasting. Cuellar, who had infuriated the Metropolitano all match with his leisurely approach to goal kicks, appeared to throw the ball back at the ball boy after the youngster had tried to hurriedly get the ball back into play with 90 minutes on the clock.

The ball boy then gave him the ball back, prompting Cuellar to square up to him before dramatically collapsing after being nudged. Far from eliciting sympathy from referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, Cuellar was given his marching orders. Having made all three substitutions, defender Jonathan Silva had to put on the keeper's gloves for the remainder of injury time, but not before Cuellar had caused more trouble by refusing to leave the pitch.

The keeper almost sparked a 22-man brawl as he picked fights with the Atleti players while slowly trudging towards the sideline, dramatically hitting the deck on more than one occasion as he did so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Pirates trade OF Marte to Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement Monday to trade center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks, multiple outlets reported. The Pirates will receive two prospects in return, including right-hander Brennan Malone, a fir...

UPDATE 1-J&J CEO questioned over stock sale ahead of story on asbestos in Baby Powder

Johnson Johnson Chief Executive Alex Gorsky on Monday faced questions from plaintiffs lawyers over the timing of his sale of company stock, as he testified for the first time in a jury trial over allegations that the companys Baby Powder c...

4 minor boys arrested in Hindu temple vandalism incident in Pak's Sindh province

Tharparkar police on Monday arrested four minor boys in connection with the incident of vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chachro area of the district in the Sindh province over the weekend. Police said that the four young boys, two of them ag...

Morocco to evacuate nationals from Wuhan area

King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Monday ordered the repatriation of 100 Moroccan nationals, mostly students, from the Wuhan area of China, which is at the center of an outbreak of coronavirus, the Royal Cabinet said. The King also ordered mea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020