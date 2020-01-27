Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby: Kenya's Shujaa moves one place up HSBC Sevens

A 19-17 loss to Argentina in the 7th place playoff saw the side collect 10 points, taking their tally for the season to 25 points after previous rounds in Dubai and Cape Town.

Rugby: Kenya's Shujaa moves one place up HSBC Sevens
Shujaa began their campaign with a 19-24 loss to England before playing to a 12-12 stalemate with Japan. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

The Kenya Sevens Men's National Team, Shujaa, moved one place up the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series standings, climbing from 11th to 10th after the New Zealand Sevens in Hamilton on 25th and 26th January 2020.

A 19-17 loss to Argentina in the 7th place playoff saw the side collect 10 points, taking their tally for the season to 25 points after previous rounds in Dubai and Cape Town.

The side had earlier finished second overall in Pool B, missing out on a cup semifinal berth as the tournament format in Hamilton only saw the four pool winners proceeding to compete for the cup title. Hosts New Zealand eventually won the title in Hamilton with a 27-5 win over France.

Shujaa began their campaign with a 19-24 loss to England before playing to a 12-12 stalemate with Japan. They then crowned off their pool fixtures with a 36-14 win over South Africa, their biggest ever win over their continental rivals.

Up next for Shujaa is the Sydney Sevens taking place on 1st and 2nd February 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Shujaa's pooling and schedule of play in Sydney will be released in a subsequent bulletin.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Pirates trade OF Marte to Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement Monday to trade center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks, multiple outlets reported. The Pirates will receive two prospects in return, including right-hander Brennan Malone, a fir...

UPDATE 1-J&J CEO questioned over stock sale ahead of story on asbestos in Baby Powder

Johnson Johnson Chief Executive Alex Gorsky on Monday faced questions from plaintiffs lawyers over the timing of his sale of company stock, as he testified for the first time in a jury trial over allegations that the companys Baby Powder c...

4 minor boys arrested in Hindu temple vandalism incident in Pak's Sindh province

Tharparkar police on Monday arrested four minor boys in connection with the incident of vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chachro area of the district in the Sindh province over the weekend. Police said that the four young boys, two of them ag...

Morocco to evacuate nationals from Wuhan area

King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Monday ordered the repatriation of 100 Moroccan nationals, mostly students, from the Wuhan area of China, which is at the center of an outbreak of coronavirus, the Royal Cabinet said. The King also ordered mea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020