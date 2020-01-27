Ghosal loses in final of Pittsburgh Open squash tournament

Saurav Ghosal failed to notch up his maiden PSA world tour event title as he suffered a straight-game defeat to top seed Fares Dessouky of Egypt in the final of the Pittsburgh Open squash tournament here. Ghosal lost 7-11, 4-11, 9-11 to his Egyptian opponent who played flawless squash in the summit clash on Sunday night.

Finding the nick repeatedly, Dessouky was able to nip in the bud any promising rally that Ghosal could bring up. Earlier, the Indian had advanced to the final after a hard-fought win over Egypt's Omar Mossad 11-6, 16-18, 11-7, 12-10 in a thrilling one hour 13 minute semifinal on Saturday.

