Zverev halts Rublev streak to reach Melbourne quarters

Melbourne, Jan 27 (AFP) Germany's Alexander Zverev ended the hot streak of his close friend Andrey Rublev of Russia to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time on Monday. The seventh seed broke once in each set for a clinical 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win in just 1hr 37mins to go into a match-up with Stan Wawrinka, the powerful Swiss who beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Zverev retains his 100 percent record over Rublev, who came into the match on a 15-match winning run including titles in Doha and Adelaide earlier this month. After a long embrace at the net, Zverev, 22, said: "I've known him since we were 10 years old. I just reminded him how far we got together.

"A lot of young kids would dream about playing the fourth round of a Grand Slam against one of his closest friends. I just told him we're going to play a lot of great matches." It was a one-sided win for Zverev, who faced no break points as he reached his first quarter-final in five visits to Melbourne -- equalling his best Grand Slam result, achieved last year at Roland Garros. (AFP) APA

