MP: Former women's hockey team captain Sunita Chandra dead

Former Indian women's hockey team captain Sunita Chandra died here on Monday, her son said. Chandra, an Arjuna awardee, was 76 and is survived by her husband Yatish Chandra and two sons.

She had played for the Indian women's hockey team between 1956 to 1966 and served as skipper from 1963 to 1966, her son Gaurav Chandra told PTI. Gaurav said his mother died in her sleep at their residence on Monday morning, and her last rites will be performed on Tuesday.

Expressing grief, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath described Chandra as an "excellent player" and called her the "pride of the country"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

