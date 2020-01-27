Sports News Roundup: Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash; Nadal reach quarter-finals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Fog likely to figure prominently in probe of Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash

Weather conditions appear likely to come under the scrutiny of investigators probing the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others near Los Angeles on Sunday when overcast skies and fog grounded other aircraft. Bryant's Sikorsky S-76 chopper slammed into a steep hillside outside the town of Calabasas, California, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, igniting a brush fire and spreading debris over a quarter-acre (1,000 square meters) of grassy terrain.

'He used to climb into the hoops': Kobe's Italian childhood home pays tribute

As Americans mourned NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Monday, fans in Italy remembered a lesser-known chapter in his life when he played in their streets as a boy while his father competed in the local basketball league. Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, was six when his father Joe moved the family to Italy in 1984 to play seven seasons with four different teams in the center, south and finally the north.

Obituary: Bryant, a transcendent star who never took a night off

Kobe Bryant became one of the greatest players in basketball, a transcendent star who went straight from high school to the game's biggest stage and brought "Showtime" back to the Los Angeles Lakers for two glittering decades. But Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday at the age of 41, was not initially rated by National Basketball Association (NBA) scouts as a can't-miss prospect.

Nadal rides out Kyrgios challenge to reach quarter-finals

Rafa Nadal suffered his first lost set of the tournament but rode out a challenge from a wholly committed Nick Kyrgios to move into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the 12th time with a 6-3 3-6 7-6(6) 7-6(4) victory on Monday. Kyrgios was a match for the 19-times Grand Slam champion in the second set and for much of the third but the muscle-bound Spaniard looked like the most likely winner once he got his nose back in front.

Djokovic and Osaka lead tennis community in mourning 'mentor' Bryant

Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic led the tennis world in mourning for "mentor" Kobe Bryant on Monday after Melbourne Park awoke to the news that the NBA great had died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others. Djokovic had spoken fondly of his relationship with the former Los Angeles Laker in an interview at the weekend and the 16-times Grand Slam champion signed off his tweet with the words: "RIP my friend".

Zverev halts Rublev juggernaut to reach first Melbourne quarters

Seventh seed Alexander Zverev of Germany strolled past childhood friend Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-4 6-4 on Monday to end the Russian's 15-match winning streak and book his maiden quarter-final spot in the Australian Open. Rublev arrived in Melbourne having won titles in Doha and Adelaide at the start of the season while he also won all four singles matches he contested at the season-ending Davis Cup Finals in November.

NBA roundup: Pelicans get first to win with Zion

Zion Williamson had his first double-double as an NBA player, and the New Orleans Pelicans won for the first time with him in the lineup, 123-108 over the visiting Boston Celtics on Sunday. Williams, the top pick in the 2019 NBA draft, had 21 points and 11 rebounds in his third game after his debut following preseason knee surgery. Jrue Holiday scored a team-high 25 points, and Derrick Favors added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Lonzo Ball had a career-high 15 assists to go with eight points.

Super Bowl week off to subdued start after Bryant death

Super Bowl week got off to a subdued start as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers arrived in Miami on Sunday still digesting the news that Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash. What was supposed to be the kickoff to a week-long party turned somber as the NFL and players from both teams learned that Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in the crash? McEnroe hopes Serena can beat 'crazy aunt' Court's record

John McEnroe mocked Australian Margaret Court as the 'crazy aunt' of tennis on Monday and said he hoped Serena Williams could beat the 77-year-old's record of winning 24 Grand Slam singles titles. Court has attracted heavy criticism for voicing her religious-based opposition to same-sex marriage.

Coaches welcome WTA trial of allowing coaching from a stand

Coaches have welcomed the WTA Tour's decision to allow them to help players from the stands this season after the issue became a hot topic following the 2018 U.S. Open final when Serena Williams was controversially penalized. Williams's coach Patrick Mouratoglou gestured to Williams during her defeat by Japan's Naomi Osaka at Flushing Meadows, leading to a code violation and sparking a heated row between the American great and the chair umpire.

