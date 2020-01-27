Left Menu
NFL clears Bills of injury-reporting violation with DE Hughes

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:58 IST
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@NFL)

The NFL has cleared the Buffalo Bills of violating a league policy over the reporting of defensive end Jerry Hughes' wrist injury, ESPN reported Monday. The league investigated the matter after Hughes posted on social media on Jan. 7 that he had played the 2019 season with torn ligaments in his wrist. The injury did not appear on any reports during the campaign.

"The NFL confirmed that the matter was reviewed and there was no violation of the Injury Report policy," the league told the Buffalo chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America, according to ESPN. Hughes, 31, had surgery on his wrist last week.

He just completed his 10th season in the NFL, the past seven in Buffalo. Hughes started all 16 games and recorded 4.5 sacks and 23 tackles. He recorded three sacks in a wild-card playoff loss to the Houston Texans on Jan. 4.

