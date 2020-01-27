Brewers OF Braun: 2020 season could be his last

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun admitted recently that the upcoming 2020 season could very well be his last. Braun made the declaration while attending the Brewers' annual winter festival and convention Sunday.

"There's at least a chance this is my last fan fest as a player," the 36-year-old Braun said. "You definitely get a little nostalgic and think about how quickly it goes by. I've thought about it a little bit, but for me, the goal is always to stay fully present and try to be the best version of myself as a player this year, and then figure out the future when I get through the season." Braun, who won the 2011 National League Most Valuable Player Award, is entering the final season of a five-year, $105 million contract. The deal also has a mutual option for the 2021 campaign.

Braun batted .285 with 22 homers and 75 RBIs in 144 games last season. The game total was his most since 2012. "I don't take for granted this could be my last year playing baseball," Braun said. "Obviously, there's a sense of urgency every year, but for me, knowing that this could be my last chance ever, it's something that adds to that sense of urgency.

"I feel good about the fact that they've put a team together that should be competitive again. We went to the postseason the past two years. The team that we lost to last year ended up winning the whole thing. It's just about finding a way to get into the postseason and finding a way to get hot at the right time." Braun has batted .298 with 344 homers and 1,128 RBIs in 1,727 games, all with the Brewers.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.