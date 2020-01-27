Reports: Browns tab Berry, 32, to be general manager

The Cleveland Browns reached agreement with Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry to be their general manager and executive vice president of football operations, multiple media outlets reported Monday. Berry, who spent three seasons as the Browns' vice president of player personnel from 2016-2018, will replace John Dorsey as the team's general manager.

The 32-year-old Berry will become the youngest general manager in the NFL later this afternoon when the club is expected to announce the move. Berry reportedly is highly regarded by team owner Jimmy Haslam and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta.

The Browns parted ways with Dorsey on Dec. 31. Cleveland has since hired a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski earlier this month before filling the role of general manager with Berry, who played collegiately at Harvard. Berry was an All-Ivy League cornerback in three of his four seasons with the Crimson.

Berry was one of the three known candidates interviewed for the job, along with Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton and New England Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort. Paton removed himself from consideration for the job on Friday, according to multiple media reports.

--Field Level Media

