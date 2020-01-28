Teams continue to honor Bryant with variety of tributes

The tributes throughout the NBA to Kobe Bryant continued Monday, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons starting the day by honoring the late star before their game in Detroit. Bryant, 41, was one of nine people killed Sunday when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, Calif. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also was among those who perished.

Before the game Monday, the Pistons' players took the floor during warmups wearing jerseys with the Nos. 8 and 24 -- the two numbers Bryant wore in his career -- and the name "BRYANT" on the back, and they wore them during 24 seconds of silence before the game. The teams then traded 24- and 8-second violations to start the game, similar to what teams did Sunday after learning of Bryant's death.

The Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr., a teammate with Bryant as a rookie in 2015-16, could been seen with tears in his eyes while sitting on the bench after the violations. In Chicago on Monday night, the Bulls took an 8-second violation to start the game, and San Antonio returned the favor by taking a 24-second violation.

Among the tributes on Sunday was Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban's announcement that his club would retire the No. 24 in Bryant's honor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.