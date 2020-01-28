Adebayo posts triple-double, leads Heat over Magic

Center Bam Adebayo recorded the third triple-double of his career -- 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists -- as the host Miami Heat defeated the Orlando Magic 113-92 on Monday night. The Heat also got 21 points from Duncan Robinson -- he made 6-of-9 3-point attempts -- and 19 points and seven assists from Jimmy Butler, who had left Miami's previous game with a sprained ankle.

With the win, the Heat tied the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers for best home record in the NBA (21-2). Orlando is 8-16 on the road and has lost six of its past seven games overall.

Adebayo played his 132nd consecutive game, tying him with Grant Long for the fifth-longest streak in franchise history. The Heat also improved to 10-1 this season when they have at least two days off before a game. The Magic fell to 1-7 with no days off before a game.

Orlando, which had won nine of its previous 13 games against in-state rival Miami, was led by Nikola Vucevic's double-double: 13 points and 12 rebounds. Aaron Gordon added 13 points, but just two after halftime. Miami was without forward Justise Winslow (back) and guard Kendrick Nunn (foot). But the Heat got back Goran Dragic (calf), and he had 14 points and five assists.

Orlando was without three players due to knee injuries: 2017 first-round pick Jonathan Isaac, point guard D.J. Augustin and forward Al-Farouq Aminu. Miami made its first five shots and raced to a 12-5 lead and closed the first period with a 31-21 advantage. Miami shot 60.0 percent as compared to 42.1 percent for Orlando in the quarter, and Adebayo had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

The Heat led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter, but the Magic cut their halftime deficit to 54-48. Miami stretched its lead to 24 points midway through the third before setting for an 85-71 advantage by the time the quarter ended.

The Magic were unable to make a serious run in the fourth as Miami shot 53.2 percent from the floor for the game. Orlando was held to 37.1 percent shooting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.