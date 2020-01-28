Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenin ends Jabeur history run to reach first Grand Slam semi-final

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 09:36 IST
Kenin ends Jabeur history run to reach first Grand Slam semi-final
Image Credit: Flickr

Coco Gauff's conqueror Sofia Kenin reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time Tuesday as the American ended the historic run of Tunisian Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open. The 14th seed defeated the unseeded Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 and faces top seed Ashleigh Barty or Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova in the last four in Melbourne.

The Moscow-born 21-year-old, who defeated American 15-year-old Gauff in the previous round, said that she was "super-excited". "It was a tough match," said Kenin, who moved to New York as a baby with her family with just a few hundred dollars to their name.

Kenin said that holding her serve at 3-2 down in the second set in a game that stretched to 10 minutes was a turning point. "It was a tough moment, she was playing well. I didn't know it was 10 minutes but it felt pretty long," she said.

"But after that I got my momentum and started playing better." Kenin broke Jabeur in the third game of the first set for a 2-1 lead at Rod Laver Arena. The 78th-ranked Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final, struck back for 3-3 but Kenin, also contesting her first Major quarter-final, immediately broke again and then fought to hold serve to go up 5-3.

The 10th game was critical as Kenin served for the set. The 25-year-old Jabeur staved off five set points and had a chance to break, but Kenin doggedly held on and sealed the set in 44 minutes on the sixth set point when Jabeur planted a forehand wide.

It was Jabeur's 18th unforced error in the first set to Kenin's six. Tunisians have been staying up into the early hours to watch Jabeur's historic run on television and she hopes to inspire a new generation of Arab tennis fans.

But she was always on the back foot, especially on her own serve, and grazed her shin by accidentally hitting her leg with her racquet. Kenin sealed her spot in the semi-finals at the first match point opportunity when Jabeur's return flopped into the net.

The women's draw in Melbourne has been notable for the early demise of many of the top seeds. Serena Williams, who was pursuing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, and reigning champion Naomi Osaka were both surprise victims in the third round.

In Wednesday's quarter-finals fourth seed Simona Halep plays 28th seed Anett Kontaveit, while unseeded two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza faces 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

15 killed in bus-auto-rickshaw crash; vehicles fall in well

At least 15 people were killed when a speeding state transport ST bus collided with an auto -rickshaw and both the vehicles fell into a roadside well in Maharashtras Nashik district on Tuesday, police said. More than 18 people also suffere...

BJP bringing in 'outsiders' for campaigning in Delhi polls: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the BJP of insulting the people of the national capital by bringing outsiders to campaign for the February 8 assembly polls here. Kejriwal claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, ...

Potato production rises 51 pc to 52.5 MT in over a decade: Agri minister

Indias potato production increased 51 per cent to 52.5 million tonnes MT in over a decade, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday. Its production had stood at 34.7 MT in 2008, the minister added.Tomar pegged the pot...

Mastek Q3 slips 1.9% to Rs 26 cr

IT firm Mastek on Tuesday said it has posted a 1.9 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 26 crore in December 2019 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 26.5 crore in the year-ago period, Mastek said in a statement.Its total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020