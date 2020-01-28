Left Menu
Australia opt to bowl against India in U-19 World Cup quarterfinal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Potchefstroom
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 13:19 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Australia opted to bowl against India in the quarterfinals of the U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday. Teams:

India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh. Australia U19 (Playing XI): Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (captain), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe, Corey Kelly, Connor Sully, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy, Matthew Willans.

