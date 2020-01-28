Tennis-Federer saves seven matchpoints against Sandgren to reach semis
Roger Federer saved seven match points on his way to an enthralling 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 comeback victory over American world number 100 Tennys Sandgren to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday. Federer won the first set but Sandgren rallied to bag the next two against the error-prone Swiss, who received a code violation warning for obscene language and took a lengthy medical timeout during the third set.
Federer's movement seemed restricted but the 20-times Grand Slam winner and six-time champion at Melbourne Park carried on and saved seven match points in the fourth set before winning the tiebreaker to force a decider. Federer, who got involved in a lengthy argument with Serbian chair umpire Marijana Veljovic during the ill-tempered third set, converted his first match point and will meet either Milos Raonic or Novak Djokovic for a place in Sunday's final.
