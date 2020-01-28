Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Federer saves seven matchpoints against Sandgren to reach semis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 13:25 IST
Tennis-Federer saves seven matchpoints against Sandgren to reach semis
Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer Image Credit: ANI

Roger Federer saved seven match points on his way to an enthralling 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 comeback victory over American world number 100 Tennys Sandgren to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday. Federer won the first set but Sandgren rallied to bag the next two against the error-prone Swiss, who received a code violation warning for obscene language and took a lengthy medical timeout during the third set.

Federer's movement seemed restricted but the 20-times Grand Slam winner and six-time champion at Melbourne Park carried on and saved seven match points in the fourth set before winning the tiebreaker to force a decider. Federer, who got involved in a lengthy argument with Serbian chair umpire Marijana Veljovic during the ill-tempered third set, converted his first match point and will meet either Milos Raonic or Novak Djokovic for a place in Sunday's final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zee5 partners Eduauraa to offer educational content

Content streaming platform Zee5 on Tuesday said it has partnered with Edu-tech startup Eduauraa to offer educational content to users through its platform. As part of the partnership, users buying the one-year subscription of Zee5 before Ma...

FOREX-Safe-haven currencies stay in demand on China virus fears

Concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China supported safe-haven currencies on Tuesday, with the dollar index at a two-month high and the Swiss franc at a nearly three-year peak against the euro. Though global...

UPDATE 2-Trump team to wrap up impeachment trial defense as Bolton controversy simmers

Lawyers for President Donald Trump were set on Tuesday to wrap up their arguments urging acquittal in his U.S. Senate trial after making the case that explosive allegations by former national security adviser John Bolton - even if true - do...

Night temps rise marginally in parts of Rajasthan

Night temperatures marginally increased in parts of Rajasthan where Jaisalmer was the coldest place at 9.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the MeT department said. Churu, Bikaner, Pilani, Phalodi, Ganganagar recorded 10.5, 10.6, 10.7, 11 and 11...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020