Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand spinner Todd Astle announces first-class retirement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 15:14 IST
New Zealand spinner Todd Astle announces first-class retirement

New Zealand leg-spinner Todd Astle has announced his retirement from first-class cricket to focus on the limited-overs formats, ruling him out of the upcoming two-match unofficial Test series against India A starting January 30. The 33-year-old, who made his Test debut in 2012, played a mere five Tests for the national team, claiming seven wickets at 52.57. With the bat, he scored 98 runs at 19.60.

Astle, however, will sign off as the top First-Class wicket-taker for Canterbury, clinching 303 of his 334 wickets for the side. "Playing Test cricket was always the dream and I am so honoured to have represented my country and province in the longest form of the game," he was quoted as saying by the ICC.

New Zealand's unofficial Tests against India A are scheduled to be played in Christchurch and Lincoln. "Red-ball cricket is the pinnacle, but also requires a huge amount of time and effort. As I've got to the back end of my career I've found it harder to maintain the level of commitment required to be fully invested in this version of the game.

"I am excited to now focus all my energy into the white-ball formats, as well as give more time to my young family and new business," he added. In his 119 first-class matches, Astle scored more than 4000 runs.

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen lauded Astle and called him a Canterbury stalwart. "To prepare and play four-day cricket at such a level for the best part of 15 seasons is a credit to him and his perseverance. His ability to turn the ball both ways and build pressure always made him a threat with the red-ball in hand," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2019-nCoV: Goa man hospitalised as precautionary measure

A man has been hospitalized in Goa as a precautionary measure for possible exposure to the novel Coronavirus during his recent visit to China, a senior official said on Tuesday. The man was admitted to the isolation ward of the Goa Medical ...

Why no Shaheen Bagh protester falling ill, wonders Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday courted controversy by asking why none of the Shaheen Bagh protesters who are demonstrating under the open sky during winter has fallen ill or died. Ghosh also sought to know who is funding ...

INSTANT VIEW 5-Reaction to UK allowing Huawei a role in 5G network

Britain will allow high-risk vendors like Chinese telecoms giant Huawei a limited role in building its 5G networks, the government said on Tuesday.Below is a reaction from Huawei and British politicians to the British governments decision h...

UPDATE 5-Defying Trump, UK's Johnson refuses to ban Huawei from 5G

Prime Minister Boris Johnson granted Huawei a limited role in Britains 5G mobile network on Tuesday, frustrating a global attempt by the United States to exclude the Chinese telecoms giant from the Wests next generation communications.Defyi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020