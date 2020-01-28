ICC U19 World Cup: Scoreboard of India vs Australia
Scoreboard of the ICC Under-19 World Cup quarterfinal match between India and Australia here on Tuesday.
India Under-19 innings:
Yashasvi Jaiswal b Sangha 62
Divyaansh Saxena c †Rowe b Kelly 14
Tilak Varma c Harvey b Murphy 2
PK Garg b Sully 5
Dhruv Jurel c †Rowe b Murphy 15
Siddhesh Veer c Murphy b Kelly 25
Atharva Ankolekar not out 55
Ravi Bishnoi run out (Fanning) 30
SS Mishra c Harvey b Willans 4
Kartik Tyagi run out (Kelly) 1
Akash Singh not out 0
Extras: (B-1, LB-6, NB-2, W-11) 20
Total (For 9 in 50 Overs) 233
Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-44, 3-54, 4-102, 5-114, 6-144, 7-205, 8-215, 9-230.
Bowling: M Willans 10-1-41-1, C Sully 10-1-56-1, C Kelly 10-0-45-2, T Murphy 10-0-40-2, T Sangha 8-1-39-1, O Davies 2-0-5-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- ICC
- Australia
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Akash Singh
- Ravi Bishnoi
ALSO READ
Shringla calls on Trump at Oval Office before leaving for India
UPDATE 1-Australian prime minister's approval rating singed by bushfires
Australia PM slumps in polls amid bushfire anger
Ambassador Shringla calls on President Trump before leaving US for India
Siemens to remain in Australia mining project: CEO