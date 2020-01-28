Left Menu
Soccer-Barcelona negotiating for Valencia striker Rodrigo - Celades

  Updated: 28-01-2020 19:56 IST
  Created: 28-01-2020 19:56 IST
Valencia coach Albert Celades has confirmed his team are negotiating with Barcelona over the sale of striker Rodrigo Moreno on Tuesday.

Spanish champions Barcelona are looking to replace injured striker Luis Suarez, who will miss around four months after knee surgery. "Rodrigo is a player who can make the difference, that's why Barcelona want him," Celades told a news conference. "We all know there are negotiations in progress and we're not going to hide it."

Valencia president Anil Murthy was in the Barcelona with Jorge Mendes to negotiate a deal for the striker, valued at 60 million euros ($66.56 million) Spanish media reports said. "Rodrigo has gone to Barcelona because he has a medical with Doctor (Ramon) Cugat, which was expected to take place like this," added Celades, whose side face Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey last 16 on Wednesday.

Valencia beat Barcelona 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday with Rodrigo appearing as a substitute on his return from injury. The Spain international, who previously played in Real Madrid's youth academy, at Benfica and on loan at English side Bolton Wanderers, has two goals in 18 league appearances this season. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Editing by Christian Radnedge)

