Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madras HC orders AICF elections on Feb 10 in Chennai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:02 IST
Madras HC orders AICF elections on Feb 10 in Chennai

In a setback to the Bharat Singh Chauhan faction, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed that the All India Chess Federation (AICF) elections be held here on February 10. As originally announced by president P R Venket Rama Raja, the court said that the AICF general body meeting will be held on February 10 for the purpose of electing new office-bearers.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave the order while disposing off an application filed by the Tamil Nadu State Chess Association for an interim injunction to restrain AICF secretary Chauhan from convening the special meeting of the general body on February 9 in Ahmedabad. The judge said "once a special meeting has to be convened by the President in accordance with law, prima facie, there is no scope for a requisitioned meeting to be held. In other words, such requisitioned meetings are to be held when the office-bearers of the company or society refuse to convene a meeting in spite of being requisitioned to do so".

"It is also evident that AICF cannot have two meetings on February 9 and February 10 to transact the same business. For all these reasons, I find that the applicant has made out a strong prima facie case for the grant of an interim injunction to restrain the conduct of the special meeting of the general body on February 9 to elect the office-bearers," he added. The judge also called for conduct of the general body meeting on February 10 as per the earlier notice of the president dated December 18, 2019 and restrained him from appointing the returning officer.

The two factions had approached the court, claiming the decisions taken at the respective general body meetings were valid. The federation president and secretary have been at loggerheads over various issues.

While the Raja faction had held a meeting in Chennai in December last and decided to call for the special general body meeting here on February 10, the Chauhan group's meet in Bhopal had called for the elections on February 9 in Ahmedabad. The two factions have been making allegations against each other on various issues including the controversy in the Bengal Chess Association.

FIDE Zone 3.7 president R M Dongre, who belongs to the Raja camp and would contest for the post of AICF secretary, told PTI that it was a victory for the president's camp and a setback for Chauhan. "Delegates of 19 State associations are supporting Raja," he added.

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice F M Ibrahim Kalifullah will be the returning officer for the elections, Dongre said. With the High Court having announced the date of the elections in Chennai, he said there should not be any hurdles in conduct of the polls.

The two factions have put up their respective voter lists on the AICF website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways suspends China flights over virus

London, Jan 29 AFP British Airways on Wednesday said it had suspended all its flights to and from China owing to the deadly coronavirus.We have suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect following advice from the...

UPDATE 1-British Airways suspends all flights to China over coronavirus

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after Britain warned against all but essential travel to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.BA.com, the airlines website, shows no direct flights to China ...

Oilers' Kassian lightens rhetoric ahead of rematch with Flames

Nearly three weeks after the brouhaha that signaled the Battle of Alberta is working back to its nasty heyday, Zack Kassian and the Edmonton Oilers have their chance to exact a pound of flesh when the Calgary Flames come calling on Wednesda...

Tennis-Navratilova, McEnroe apologise for Margaret Court Arena protest

Tennis greats Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe have apologized for a breach of protocol at the Australian Open after being taken to task by tournament organizers for an on-court protest against Margaret Court.Navratilova and McEnroe cal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020