Advani beat Sourav 5-2 in final to claim 10th National Billiards C'ship title

  • Pune
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:22 IST
Advani beat Sourav 5-2 in final to claim 10th National Billiards C'ship title

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani on Tuesday claimed yet another Senior National Billiards Championship title with a 5-2 win over Sourav Kothari in a pulsating final here. After losing the first frame in the best-of-9 150-up tie, Advani bounced back with breaks of 95 and 151 to go 2-1 up.

The fourth frame was snatched by Sourav with the aid of a 135 break to level the match 2-all as the players went into a mid-match interval. On return, Advani raised his game to the next level, winning the next three frames with breaks of 135, 94 and 109 to clinch the National billiards title.

This is Advani's 33rd National title in total and 10th in the senior category. Earlier in the semifinal, Pankaj blanked Gujarat's Dhvaj Haria 5-0 with a supreme performance. The match included four 150 breaks and an 81.

"I'm glad to win this title despite an improved standard in our country's level of the 3-ball game," Advani said. "Last year I did not play the billiard national that's why I was seeded 16th which is quite rare for me. I took it with a pinch of salt and decided to take one match a day and frame by frame.

"I'd like to dedicate this title to Jyotsna Savur, the wife of my coach Arvind Savur, who passed away recently. She was like a mother to me and I pray her soul rests in peace. This one is for you Aunty Jyotsna!" The 23-time world champion will begin his National snooker campaign back at the same venue, once the qualifying rounds are over.

"I will be playing the national snooker which is scheduled from February 3rd," Advani said. Results:

Pankaj Advani defeated Sourav Kothari 5-2 13-150(131*), 152(95,57)-12, 151(151)-00, 62(62)-150(142), 150(135)-45, 150(94)-48, 150(109)-02.

3rd and 4th Position: Dhvaj Haria(PSPB) bt Brijesh Damani(PSPB) 3-0(150(69,67)-71(47), 151(75,58)-128(86), 152(150)-00).

