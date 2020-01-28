Left Menu
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Inter Milan sign Denmark playmaker Eriksen from Spurs

  28-01-2020
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:25 IST
Inter Milan have signed Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur on a 4-1/2 year contract after the two clubs agreed the midfielder's transfer, both sides announced on Tuesday.

Eriksen was out of contract at Spurs in June and had suffered a dip in form this season before making one of the most high profile moves so far in the January transfer window. The 27-year-old flew from London to Milan on Monday to complete his medical and was greeted by jubilant Inter fans at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano.

"I couldn't wait to join, it's wonderful to be here and I’m happy to be a new Inter player," Eriksen told Inter's club website. "I’ve already experienced their warmth, it’s been a fantastic welcome. I feel great."

There were no financial details available but reports said the move was worth 20 million euros ($22.19 million). Eriksen has scored 51 goals and registered 62 assists in the Premier League since joining the London club from Ajax Amsterdam in 2013 and helped Spurs reach the Champions League final for the first time last year.

However, his below par appearances this season and his increased substitutions had seen him fall out of favour among fans. "The numbers say that I did really well in England," he added. "It's now time to start a new challenge, I'm really happy to have the opportunity to play in Serie A for a big team."

Eriksen becomes Inter's third signing from the Premier League this month, having already secured Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea. Inter manager Antonio Conte will be hoping Eriksen can add some ingenuity in the engine room and create more chances for prolific strike duo Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

"I was able to get to know him when I was at Tottenham, we came up against his Chelsea side and it was very difficult," Eriksen said. "I'm excited to learn more about him and how his sides play." Inter currently sit second in Serie A, three points behind leaders Juventus.

Meanwhile, Tottenham confirmed that they have signed Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell. The Argentina international, who has made 20 appearances for Spurs across all competitions this season, has signed a deal until 2025.

