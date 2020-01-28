Left Menu
Report: Astros hiring Baker as manager

  • Updated: 28-01-2020 21:40 IST
The Houston Astros are finalizing a deal to make Dusty Baker their new manager, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday. Baker, 70, last managed the Washington Nationals in 2017.

The Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow earlier this month in the fallout of Major League Baseball's investigation into electronic sign stealing during the 2017 season. Baker compiled a 1,863-1,636-1 record in 22 seasons. He guided the San Francisco Giants to the National League pennant in 2002 before losing to the Anaheim Angels in the World Series.

Baker produced 10 90-win campaigns during his tenures with the Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Nationals. Other candidates considered for the post included former big-league managers Brad Ausmus, John Gibbons and Buck Showalter, and Chicago Cubs third-base coach Will Venable.

