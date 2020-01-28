Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leipzig stars slammed for flying in celebrity barber before defeat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:18 IST
Leipzig stars slammed for flying in celebrity barber before defeat

Berlin, Jan 28 (AFP) A group of RB Leipzig stars has been slammed as 'decadent' by a senior figure at the Bundesliga leaders for bringing a celebrity barber over from England to give haircuts before their shock defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend. Ralf Rangnick, head of sport and development soccer for the club's chief sponsors Red Bull, was left fuming after star hairdresser Sheldon Edwards was flown over by members of the squad to give haircuts at the team hotel in Frankfurt before Saturday's 2-0 defeat.

Second-half goals by Almamy Toure and Filip Kostic in Frankfurt saw Leipzig lose for the first time since October and their lead in the German league table was slashed to just a point. Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann reacted by questioning whether his team wanted to win the Bundesliga title enough.

Rangnick has ripped into the group of nine players, which German daily Bild says includes regulars Yussuf Poulsen, Christopher Nkunku and Patrik Schick, for the 'decadent' pre-match haircut. "I would have bet 100,000 euros (USD 110,035) that our players would not have had a star hairdresser flown in from England to have their hair done in a hotel," an angry Rangnick told reporters on Tuesday.

"I would have lost that 100,000 euros bet. "The 2-0 defeat was annoying enough, the hairdresser story leaves me stunned.

"That is decadent. "It's not far off the golden steak," Rangnick added, referring to the furore last January when former France and Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery ate an expensive steak covered in gold leaf at the Dubai restaurant owned by celebrity Turkish restauranteur Salt Bae.

Leipzig's sports director Markus Kroesche told Bild the issue of the celebrity haircuts had been addressed internally. "Of course, it's unfortunate, because we pay a lot of attention to staying grounded at this club," he said.

"But it certainly wasn't because of a visit by a hairdresser to the team hotel that we lost the game in Frankfurt. "The players realise it wasn't a good decision."

This is not the first time Bundesliga stars have been in trouble for having trims by London barber Edwards, who counts Usain Bolt and Raheem Sterling among his clients and, for a while, flew to Rome every week to cut Radja Nainggolan's hair. A group of Borussia Dortmund stars were slammed by club bosses in February 2019 for haircuts before their 3-0 defeat at Tottenham in a Champions League last 16 game. (AFP) AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zverev renews pledge to donate $2.8 mn winner's cheque to bushfire relief

Melbourne, Jan 29 AFP Alexander Zverev renewed a pledge Wednesday to donate the USD 2.83 million Australian Open winners cheque to bushfire relief if he lifts the title, after sweeping into the semi-finals. The generous 22-year-old German h...

Nine under watch in Maha for suspected coronavirus infection

A 49-year-old resident of Mumbai has become the ninth person in Maharashtra to be kept under observation for possible exposure to novel Coronavirus, a health official said here on Wednesday. The man had returned on January 21 from Wuhan, b...

UPDATE 1-UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....

Chinese students return to virus quarantine in Singapore

Students in Singapore have been hurriedly clearing out dormitory rooms to be used as quarantine facilities for their peers as the city-state ramps up precautionary measures against the fast-spreading coronavirus.The city-state said this wee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020