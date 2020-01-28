Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Cubs sign reliever Jeffress to one-year deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 23:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 23:40 IST
Reports: Cubs sign reliever Jeffress to one-year deal

The Chicago Cubs signed free agent reliever Jeremy Jeffress to a one-year, $850,000 contract, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The 32-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $200,000 based on games pitched, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Jeffress was 3-4 with one save and a 5.02 ERA in 48 bullpen appearances with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019. He struck out 46 batters in 52 innings. He was an All-Star with the Brewers in 2018, finishing 8-1 with 15 saves and a 1.29 ERA in 73 games.

Jeffress has a career record of 28-11 with 44 saves and a 3.16 ERA in 392 games through 10 seasons with the Brewers, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....

Zverev renews pledge to donate $2.8 mn winner's cheque to bushfire relief

Melbourne, Jan 29 AFP Alexander Zverev renewed a pledge Wednesday to donate the USD 2.83 million Australian Open winners cheque to bushfire relief if he lifts the title, after sweeping into the semi-finals. The generous 22-year-old German h...

Nine under watch in Maha for suspected coronavirus infection

A 49-year-old resident of Mumbai has become the ninth person in Maharashtra to be kept under observation for possible exposure to novel Coronavirus, a health official said here on Wednesday. The man had returned on January 21 from Wuhan, b...

UPDATE 1-UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020