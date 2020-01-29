Left Menu
Antonio Brown no longer under house arrest

  29-01-2020 05:11 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 04:42 IST
Antonio Brown no longer has to wear a GPS ankle monitor after being freed from house arrest Tuesday by a Florida judge. Circuit Judge Michael Usan said the free agent wide receiver is allowed to travel freely within the U.S. while awaiting trial on charges that he attacked the driver of a moving truck earlier this month.

Brown, 31, posted a video to Instagram of his ankle monitor and said, "I'm about to get this taken off. I'm free to go." Brown then celebrated his freedom in a parking lot by posing shirtless for photos with anyone who passed by.

"I put myself in a bad predicament," Brown told USA Today. "I'm out of it now, man. Unfortunate situation, but we don't make excuses and we're going to make the best of it." Brown expressed sadness for the kids who idolize him.

"I'm going to make them proud, man," Brown said. "I'm planning to come back to the NFL." ESPN reported that Brown is still required to check in daily with court personnel. He had to surrender his passport and remain free on $110,000 bail.

Brown is facing charges of burglary with battery (a felony), burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Brown turned himself in last Thursday, one day after police in Hollywood, Fla., issued an arrest warrant for the former All-Pro wideout after he and his trainer, Glenn Holt, allegedly attacked a moving company truck driver outside of Brown's home.

The judge also ordered Brown to undergo drug and alcohol abuse screening and turn over any guns in his possession. Brown played in just one game in 2019 after being cut by two teams, most recently the New England Patriots.

He was a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection with the Pittsburgh Steelers and posted seven 1,000-yard seasons between 2011 and 2018. Brown has 841 career receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns in 131 games. --Field Level Media

