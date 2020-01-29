Left Menu
Development News Edition

Embiid returns to wear 24, score 24 in 76ers’ win over Warriors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 08:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 08:11 IST
Embiid returns to wear 24, score 24 in 76ers’ win over Warriors
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Joel Embiid returned from a nine-game absence to score 24 points and grab 10 rebounds in leading the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Golden State Warriors, 115-104, on Tuesday. Embiid had been out with a dislocated ring finger on his left hand and came out wearing No. 24 in memory of Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Embiid received permission from Bobby Jones, who previously wore No. 24 and had his jersey retired.

Raul Neto scored 19 points, Ben Simmons added 17, Tobias Harris contributed 14 and Al Horford had 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. The Sixers improved to 22-2 at home.

D'Angelo Russell paced the Warriors with 28 points while Glenn Robinson III added 20 and Marquese Chriss had 15. Alec Burks scored 12 points and Draymond Green had nine points, nine rebounds and 12 assists. The Warriors have dropped 14 of their last 15.

The Sixers pulled out to a 59-54 lead at halftime, thanks in large part to a surprising contribution off the bench from Neto with 19 points. Simmons played only eight minutes since Neto was playing at such a high level. Embiid had 13. Russell paced the Warriors with 14, including three 3-pointers. Green also kept the Warriors close with eight rebounds and eight assists.

After the Warriors closed within 73-68 with 5:07 left in the third, Sixers head coach Brett Brown was whistled for a technical foul for arguing several non-foul calls. Another 7-0 run gave Golden State a two-point advantage at 75-73. Burks knocked down a late trey and the Warriors trailed 86-82 at the end of the third.

Philadelphia came out aggressive with seven quick points to open the fourth and moved ahead 93-82. After an empty possession by the Warriors, Embiid converted a jumper from the corner and was fouled by Eric Paschall, but missed the free throw for a 13-point advantage. Russell came back with a trey to cut the lead to 95-85, though he missed a free throw for a potential four-point play. Damion Lee then dropped in a 3-pointer from the wing and the deficit was 95-88.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to propose mandatory mid-career training for highway engineers: Gadkari

Mid-career training is likely to be made mandatory for highway engineers for getting promoted to higher levels, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said. A proposal has been submitted by a committee that was constituted to recommend ways for t...

New Zealand volcano death toll rises to 21

The death toll from New Zealands White Island volcano eruption climbed to 21 Wednesday, with a further death in the hospital more than a month after the tragedy, police said. Deputy police commissioner John Tims said the person died in hosp...

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from China virus areas

Countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from Chinese areas hit by the new coronavirus, which is spreading quickly.Wuhan, a city of 11 million in the province of Hubei and the epicenter of the outbre...

Soccer-Coronavirus outbreak forces AFC to swap home games of Chinese clubs

The Asian Football Confederation AFC has changed the order of home matches to be played by Chinese clubs in the AFC Champions League group stage due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country, Asian soccers governing body said on W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020