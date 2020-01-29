HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 10 at the Australian Open
Highlights of the 10th day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEDT; GMT+11):
1415 MUGURUZA DENIES PAVLYUCHENKOVA TO REACH SEMIS
Former world number one Garbine Muguruza scored a 7-5 6-3 victory over 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to storm into her first Grand Slam semi-final since Roland Garros in 2018.
1206 HALEP RACES INTO SEMI-FINALS
Fourth seed Simona Halep advanced to her second Australian Open semi-final with a 6-1 6-1 demolition of Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in just 53 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. Halep broke five times on the way to setting up a semi-final against either Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who play next.
