Left Menu
Development News Edition

Booker, Ayton lead Suns past Mavericks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 10:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 10:41 IST
Booker, Ayton lead Suns past Mavericks
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Devin Booker scored 32 points and Deandre Ayton added 31 as the Phoenix Suns got off to a hot start Tuesday and then used a big third quarter to finish off a 133-104 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 19 points and Mikal Bridges added 13 as the Suns won their fourth road game in their last five tries primarily due to a 48-point third quarter.

Luka Doncic scored 21 points for the Mavericks, who lost for the third time in their last five games and dropped their second consecutive home game. Willie Cauley-Stein scored four points in 12 minutes in his Mavericks debut. He was acquired from the Golden State Warriors in a trade on Saturday as inside presence after Dwight Powell was lost for the season on Jan. 21 because of an Achilles injury.

Phoenix used a 12-2 run in the first quarter to take a 22-9 lead and opened a 32-19 lead after one period. Booker had 10 points in the first quarter not long after he shed a tear on the bench during a video tribute to the late Kobe Bryant before the game. Bryant was killed along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday.

The Mavericks cut the deficit to 60-55 by halftime, with Doncic scoring 14 points in the half, and they appeared to have the Suns within their reach. But the Suns erupted for their 48 points in the third quarter to put the game away. Phoenix was 18 of 26 (69.2 percent) from the field in the third quarter and 5 of 8 (62.5 percent) from 3-point range in the period.

The 48 points were the Suns' most in a single quarter since 1990. It was also the most points the Mavericks allowed in a quarter in franchise history. Booker had 20 points in the third quarter on 7-for-9 shooting from the field and 2-for-2 from 3-point range. Phoenix extended the lead to as many as 39 points in the fourth quarter.

The Suns shot a season-best 59.3 percent from the field in the game, while the Mavericks shot 44.6 percent. Jalen Brunson and J.J. Barea each scored 15 points for the Mavericks, who are 1-1 against the Suns this season with two games between the teams remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Olympics with 87.86m throw on comeback

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.86m at the ACNE League meeting here, making an impressive return to the circuit after recovering from an elbow injury. The 22-year-old Indian, who mi...

Badrinath to reopen for devotees on April 30

The sacred portals of Badrinath, the famous Himalayan temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be reopened for devotees in the wee hours of April 30. The gates of the temple will be ceremoniously opened amid chanting of Vedic hymns at 4.30 am ...

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspires her with his hard work for the country. Joining the party at a ceremony at its headquarters here, Nehwal said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020